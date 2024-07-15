The Cattleman's Feast is a two-day event showcasing The Beef Initiative's efforts over the past three years to build a decentralized, regenerative, parallel economy for food security. While the United States continues to rapidly lose family farms and the food supply becomes increasingly import-dependent, four multinational conglomerates have emerged as centralized monopolies. The Beef Initiative, which connects individuals to their nearest farmers, developed in response to these market shocks and supply chain interruptions that have persisted in the wake of critical infrastructure collapses.

Hosted in partnership with the Bitcoin 24' Conference, the Cattleman's Feast takes place July 26-27 from 4-9 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park. Touted as "the food freedom event of the summer" by farm, ranch and consumer advocates, the Cattleman's Feast will show how the buying power of Bitcoin during hyperinflation can save our nation's farms and protect food sovereignty. Event organizers will be serving "the cleanest beef in the nation" from regenerative family farms.

"We're excited to introduce the public to the concept of food freedom as a pivotal key to unlocking the shackles around health, wealth and bodily autonomy—one locale at a time, beginning with Nashville," said Beef Initiative founder Texas Slim. "Everyone has a seat at this table, and we invite you to come taste our beef and see firsthand the ethical, sustainable and parallel agribusiness economy we're building to empower families and build a future of freedom.

On June 27, an expert panel will discuss the use of innovation to save family farms, followed by an independent rancher-supported Tomahawk ribeye eating contest. Tickets can be purchased in advance and promote The Beef Initiative's mission to support local farmers and ranchers. Attendees can save an additional 10% with the discount code "Clean Beef."

Event partners include BetterFedFoods, which pays consumer premiums back to all producers in the supply chain by utilizing blockchain technology and sustainable practices that optimize farming outcomes and set higher standards for environmental and corporate stewardship; CrowdHealth, a crowd of metabolically healthy animal-based humans opting-out of the medical industrial complex and paying large health care bills without insurance; and Weston A Price Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring nutrient-dense foods to the American diet through education, advocacy and research.

