Prime Shrimp is expanding its footprint of retail accessibility to the Pacific Northwest through three key retailers: Yoke’s Fresh Markets, Rosauer’s Supermarkets and Super 1 Foods. Four flavors of Prime Shrimp’s boil-in-bag frozen shrimp and sauce product are now available at 54 locations across the three retailer banners.

“We are excited with the newfound partnership and the opportunity to innovate within our frozen seafood offerings. The store support and follow-through has made the launch seamless,” said David Howell, meat & seafood director at Yoke’s Fresh Market. “We look forward to continuing this successful partnership."

Backed by nearly 80 years of seafood industry knowledge and experience, Prime Shrimp creates value-added seafood products. The brand’s flagship product offers sustainably sourced, seasoned or sauced shrimp in a vacuum-packed boil-in-bag format. The unique cook method eliminates burdens associated with cooking shrimp, including unpleasant smell, thaw and prep time, mess, and handling of raw seafood.

Prime Shrimp expands to Yoke’s Fresh Markets, Rosauer’s Supermarkets and Super 1 Foods through partnership with URM Stores Inc. Located across Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, the three retailers together serve a significant portion of the Pacific Northwest community. The retailers will offer all four flavors from Prime Shrimp’s Shrimp & Sauce line: Prime Shrimp Garlic Herb Butter, Prime Shrimp French Quarter Alfredo, Prime Shrimp New Orleans Style BBQ and Prime Shrimp Soy Ginger.

“We’re thrilled to make our sauced product line accessible to customers in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dylan Leftwich, account manager at Prime Shrimp. “This expansion marks another major milestone toward our mission to make shrimp an easy choice of protein for home cooks everywhere.”

Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, Prime Shrimp’s complete collection of frozen shrimp products are peeled, deveined and packed with precision in the United States. Sourced from sustainable aquaculture facilities in Ecuador, Prime Shrimp is BAP Certified and free from chemical abuse.

