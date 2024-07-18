FSIS leadership is holding the annual National Small Plant Roundtable in conjunction with the Southwest Meat Association’s 68th Annual Convention & Suppliers Showcase at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Round Rock, Texas, on July 26, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central. Participants can attend in person, virtually or by phone.

FSIS will provide information that is relevant to small and very small establishments. Establishment owners/operators can share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions directly with FSIS leadership from Washington, D.C., and representatives from sister agencies, Rural Development and Agricultural Marketing Service.

This meeting will cover topics such as FSIS initiatives, updating the grant of inspection, policy updates and labeling criteria.

The meeting will be held at Kalahari Convention Center, Kilimanjaro Suite 7-10, 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665.

RSVP is requested but not required.

Source: USDA's FSIS