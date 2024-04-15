On April 30 and May 15, 2024, FSIS will host webinars to provide an overview of the March 2024 “Voluntary Labeling of FSIS-Regulated Products with U.S.-Origin Claims” final rule and information about the related guidance. The webinars will also provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Both webinars will be held from 1:00–2:15 p.m. Eastern.

Establishments choosing to include voluntary U.S.-origin claims on the labels of FSIS-regulated products will need to comply with the new regulatory requirements by Jan. 1, 2026.

The webinars will be held on Microsoft Teams. Preregistration for the webinars is not required. Recordings of both webinars, along with presentation slides, will be posted on the FSIS website for those unable to attend. To access the webinars, visit the events page on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS