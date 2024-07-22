AMMEGA, a global provider of belting solutions for conveying and power transmission, is announcing two solutions to address increasing demand for equipment durability in warehousing, distribution and manufacturing operations. Part of AMMEGA’s Ammeraal Beltch portfolio, the Ropanol EX, is a new synthetic belt that offers greater impact resistance and compatibility with higher-speed applications.

Ropanol EX is suitable for both traditional manual sortation systems as well as automated high-speed conveying applications. The belt also supports greater energy efficiency and subsequent cost savings while also emitting less noise due to Ammeraal Beltech’s EX fabric on the bottom.

“Our Ropanol EX and Titanium solutions are designed to stand up against the toughest demands of today’s warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing centers,” said Bobby Bauman, director of product management at AMMEGA. “Thanks to increasing automation, digitization and advances in precision handling, these operations are moving more and faster than ever and belting—whether in conveying or power transmission—must keep up.”

Source: AMMEGA