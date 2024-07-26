New sensory science research into the optimal flavor compatibility of pork may provide some clues as to why it complements fruits and vegetables so well.

The new Pork + Plants World of Flavors Wheel, based on the findings of this new research, has interactive inspiration for pairing plants with pork across heritage recipes to make sure eating healthy does not have to be boring, flavorless or lack cultural familiarity. Courtesy of the National Pork Board.





A recent sensory analysis shows that pork has more than 110 unique flavor nuances, while pork fat alone has around 30 flavor nuances, highlighting versatility in flavor and texture of cuts and preparation methods. Some of pork's world of flavors includes sweet, fruity and floral tones, clove, hazelnut and mushrooms. Pork also hits on all the basic flavor characteristics including sweet, salty, acidic and umami.

Scientists looked at the cooking methods that imparted the most flavor to pork, and which cuts had the most intense flavor nuances. Lean pork had the most intense umami flavor compared to other plant and animal proteins, including high-fat pork fat. The researchers found the most "juicy" and "sweet" pork cuts included pork tenderloin made in an air fryer and roasted pork roast.

Pork high in kokumi

Pork was found to be high in umami and kokumi taste sensations. Kokumi is a Japanese word that translates to a feeling of "rich taste" or "delicious," and in some cases, it is a sensation that cannot be expressed by the five basic tastes, while umami is a taste of savoriness or meatiness.

Lead investigator, Lisbeth Ankersen of InnovaConsult, said, "The flavor notes we identified in this analysis, like mushroom, walnut, coconut and clove, are what make pork so unique as a friend to all foods and a uniter of worlds of flavors together."

Dr. Kristen Hicks-Roof, director of human untrition for the National Pork Board, suggests this sensory evaluation will encourage new culturally relevant recipe development and inform optimal cooking methods and food pairings that maximize the nutrition pork brings with it when it's on the plate.

"This analysis not only lets us pinpoint the best cooking methods to make sure pork's unique flavor profile shines no matter if a top chef or mom is preparing it, but also gives us a roadmap for pairing plants with pork to make sure eating healthy does not have to be boring and flavorless. Pork can help serve as the flavor vehicle to enhance any dish ... ," said Hicks-Roof.

Myth of ‘flavorless lean pork’

Because of the unique flavors of lean pork compared to pork fat, researchers believe it is time to dispel the myth that lean cuts of pork are "flavorless." Research chef Rachel Gooding said, "Lean cuts of pork can be used in a variety of typically bland dishes to impart a wide array of flavors along with increasing the nutrient-density of meals in a flavorful way."

Gooding said, "Putting this research into action — air frying pork was found to lead to ['juicy'] and ['sweet'] flavor notes, which makes air fried lean pork cuts, such as tenderloin or sirloin pork chop, a perfect pairing for bitter vegetables or legumes like cooked black or pinto beans, brussels sprouts, green beans or broccoli, with its slight sweet and strong umami notes."

Nutritionally speaking, every three-ounce serving of cooked lean pork, such as pork tenderloin, brings more than 20 grams of protein to a recipe. Pork tenderloin is a solid source of vitamins and minerals including thiamin, selenium, niacin, riboflavin, B6 and B12 and is a Heart-Check certified food by the American Heart Association.

Pork + Plants World of Flavors Wheel

"Around the world, pork is a top protein choice, and we tried to illustrate this concept with our new flavor wheel," said Hicks-Roof. "This idea goes beyond nutrition, and deep into cultural and flavor experiences that honor centuries of food heritage and culinary traditions, all while pork acts as a carrier food that encourages us to eat more of the foods we know we should, like fruits and vegetables, in cuisines worldwide," she said.

This analysis was funded by the National Pork Board.

Source: National Pork Board