National E. coli Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating an E. coli outbreak originating in Flathead County, Mont. Thirteen people have contracted E. coli O157:H7. Tragically, one person has died. Flathead City-County Health Department's and Montana Department of Public Health's preliminary investigative findings indicate that the exposure of concern may be E. coli-contaminated ground beef sold at several restaurants.

"The ground beef identified as the potential source of the outbreak was sold directly to several restaurants from a distributor," according to Flathead City-County Health Department.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see E. coli. Food that is contaminated with E. coli may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Lange.

Source: The Lange Law Firm