In the decade ahead, fast prep time, easy-to-prepare, single-serve packaging and other time-savers will be priorities for Gen Z and younger Millennials who buy fresh chicken, according to research presented at the 2024 Chicken Marketing Summit.

More than two-thirds (71%) of consumers surveyed said they now spend more than 30 minutes preparing a typical evening meal. Gen Z spends the most time preparing dinner, with almost a third spending an hour or more on a typical evening meal.

Two out of three of Gen Z say that fast prep will be a priority in five years.

“Beyond speed, Gen Z indicates a future need for advance meal prep, global flavors and minimal clean-up,” said Joyce Neth, WATT Global Media. “Meal kits, packaging that offers no mess and labels with information on nutrition are especially appealing to Gen Z who in five years will likely be in a different stage of lifestyle, balancing work and families."

The National Chicken Council (NCC) and WATT Global Media presented the results of a study that focused on current and anticipated U.S. consumer behavior, specifically, to better understand the consumer of 2035 with regards to consumption of fresh chicken and other proteins. Circana provided supporting data from its retail databases. The results compared and contrasted generational cohorts, spanning ages 18-67, and suggested several opportunities for chicken to maintain customer satisfaction through 2035.

The study was commissioned by NCC and conducted online by Circana June 28 to July 5, 2024, among 620 U.S. adults. Funding was provided by Elanco Animal Health, Evonik Animal Nutrition, NCC and WATT Global Media. A full copy of the presentation is available by clicking here.

Based on research findings, attendees were given recommendations to:

make it easy for consumers to choose, buy and prepare chicken meals fast;

reinforce the established benefits of chicken; consumers are resistant to plant-based and lab-grown meat alternatives; and

offer transparency for sustainable practices and other practices related to social causes and the environment.

Convenience is a driver for the younger generations in choosing, buying and preparing fresh meat. Online channels will continue to be a growth driver for fresh meat purchases. Nearly half (45%) of all respondents reported purchasing fresh meat products online in the past six months. This behavior was more prevalent among younger generations; more than half of Gen Z and Millennials, compared to 25% of younger boomers. Almost two-thirds (63%) of those who don’t buy online said that product safety, staying cold and safe, during delivery would encourage them to buy. Nearly half cited free or low-cost delivery as a motivator.

Artificial intelligence plays a growing role in grocery purchases. A third of fresh chicken consumers use AI tools now.

“Unsurprisingly, adoption is highest among Gen Z,” said Erkin Peskoz, Circana. “This generation of digital natives does everything on their phones. Voice-activated assistants such as Siri can tell them what to make and where to buy it .”

More than half (52%) of Gen Z reported using AI for food purchase information compared to 35% and 12% of Gen X and younger boomers, respectively. Peksoz reminded attendees that smart phones have been the catalyst for changes in consumer behavior, “e-commerce has become m-commerce – making purchases directly from mobile phones – in less than ten years.”

Aside from convenience, health and wellness and sustainability matter to the generations who will be spending the most in 2035. But when it comes to plant-based and lab-grown meats, there is reluctance to adopt. While the percentage of chicken buyers who have purchased plant-based meat alternatives in the past six months has increased to 34% compared to 10% in 2019, 60% of those who have not purchased say they will not buy in the next six months.

While younger chicken consumers are open to plant-based alternatives if they can be assured of taste, availability and low price compared to fresh meat, there is more resistance to lab-grown meat among all generations. Half of all chicken buyers say they will definitely or probably not buy lab-grown meat alternatives.

“When asked what might increase the likelihood of buying lab-grown meat, nearly four in 10 said nothing would,” Neth said.

While Gen Z shows slightly less resistance, just 28% said they definitely/probably will buy lab-grown meat. Motivators are the same as with plant-based: lower price and better taste than conventional fresh meat products and wider availability in stores.

Three-quarters (76%) of consumers indicated that corporate responsibility matters to their purchase decisions for food. Gen Z is most likely to care about social causes; Gen Z and Younger Millennials are most likely to care about transparency in sustainability initiatives.

“From the farm to the supermarket, chicken companies have a great sustainability story to tell,” said Tom Super, NCC. “In addition to health, taste and value, this can firmly establish the relationship with the younger generation of consumers, maintaining chicken’s position as the preferred protein.”

Source: National Chicken Council



