The Crop Production report issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has forecasted corn production down from 2023 and soybean production up from last year. Corn production is down 1% from last year, forecast at 15.1 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 10% from 2023, forecast at a record-high 4.59 billion bushels.

Average corn yield is forecast at record-high 183.1 bushels per acre, up 5.8 bushels from last year. NASS also forecasts record-high yields in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. As of Aug. 4, 2024, 67% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 10 percentage points above the same time last year.

Soybean yields are expected to average a record-high 53.2 bushels per acre, up 2.6 bushels from 2023. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio will be record highs.

All wheat production is forecast at 1.98 billion bushels, up 9% from 2023. Growers are expected to produce 1.36 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 9% from last year. Durum wheat production is forecast at 76.9 million bushels, up 30% from 2023. All other spring wheat production is forecast at 544 million bushels, up 8% from last year. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the U.S. all-wheat yield is forecast at 52.2 bushels per acre, up 3.6 bushels from 2023.

NASS interviewed approximately 14,200 producers across the country in preparation for this report. NASS is now gearing up to conduct its September Agricultural Survey, which will collect final acreage, yield and production information for wheat, barley, oats and rye as well as grains and oilseeds stored on farms across the nation. That survey will take place during the first two weeks of September 2024.

Source: USDA's NASS