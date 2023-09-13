Corn production is up, while soybean production is down from 2022, according to the Crop Production report recently issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is up 10% from last year, forecast at 15.1 billion bushels. Soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 3% from 2022, forecast at 4.15 billion bushels.

As is done every year in September, planted and harvested acreage estimates for corn and soybeans were reviewed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency. As a result, area planted to corn is estimated at 94.9 million acres, up 1% from the previous estimate. Area planted to soybeans is estimated at 83.6 million acres, up slightly from the previous estimate.

The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 173.8 bushels per acre, down 1.3 bushels from last month’s forecast but up 0.5 bushel from last year. NASS forecasts record-high yields in Ohio and South Carolina. Acres planted to corn, at 94.9 million, are up 7% from 2022. Area to be harvested for grain is forecast at 87.1 million acres, up 1% from last month and 10% more than was harvested last year. As of Sept. 3, 53% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, one percentage point below the same time last year.

Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 82.8 million acres, up slightly from last month but 4% less than was harvested last year. Planted area for the nation, estimated at 83.6 million acres, is down 4% from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average 50.1 bushels per acre, down 0.8 bushel from last month’s forecast but up 0.6 bushel from 2022. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, Ohio and Tennessee will be record high.

NASS surveyed more than 7,000 producers across the country and conducted objective yield surveys for corn and soybeans in preparation for this report.

The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

Source: USDA's NASS