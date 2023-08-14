The Crop Production report recently issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecasted corn production up from 2022 and soybean production down from last year. Corn production is up 10% from last year, forecast at 15.1 billion bushels. Soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 2% from 2022, forecast at 4.21 billion bushels.

Average corn yield is forecast at 175.1 bushels per acre, up 1.8 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts a record-high yield in Indiana. As of July 30, 55% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, six percentage points below the same time last year.

Soybean yields are expected to average 50.9 bushels per acre, up 1.4 bushels from 2022. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina will be record highs.

NASS interviewed approximately 14,700 producers across the country in preparation for this report. NASS is now gearing up to conduct its September Agricultural Survey, which will collect final acreage, yield, and production information for wheat, barley, oats and rye, as well as grains and oilseeds stored on farms across the country. That survey will take place during the first two weeks of September.

The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

Source: USDA's NASS