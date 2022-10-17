Corn and soybean production is down from September 2022, according to the crop production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is down 8% from last year, forecast at 13.9 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 3% from 2021, forecast at 4.31 billion bushels.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 171.9 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and down 4.8 bushels from 2021. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast.

Also based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 49.8 bushels per acre, down 0.7 bushel from the previous forecast and down 1.9 bushels from 2021. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.6 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up slightly from 2021.

Today’s report also included a production forecast for U.S. cotton. All cotton production is forecast at 13.8 million 480-pound bales, down slightly from the previous forecast and down 21% from 2021. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 842 pounds per harvested acre, down 1 pound from the previous forecast but up 23 pounds from 2021. Upland cotton production is forecast at 13.3 million 480-pound bales, down less than 1% from the previous forecast and down 22% from 2021. Pima cotton production is forecast at 468,000 bales, up 2% from the previous forecast and up 41% from 2021. All cotton area harvested is forecast at 7.88 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but down 23% from 2021.

Objective yield and farm operator surveys were conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 5 to gather information on expected yield as of Oct. 1. The objective yield surveys for corn, cotton, and soybeans were conducted in the major producing states that usually account for about 75% of U.S. production. Randomly selected plots were revisited to make current counts.

The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail, internet, and personal enumeration. Approximately 8,200 producers were contacted during the survey period and asked questions about probable yield.

The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

Source: USDA's NASS