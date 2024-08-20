Tillamook Country Smoker is announcing its latest flavor innovation: Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky. Available on Amazon and Tillamook’s website, this new snack combines the savory taste of premium beef jerky with the tangy and spicy kick of Tajín Clásico seasoning, a blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is best for consumers who want bold flavors and simple, high-quality ingredients, per the brand. This twist on traditional beef jerky is designed to elevate the snacking experience. Tajín, the top chili lime seasoning in the U.S., is one of the hottest flavor trends across the country. This marks the first time Tajín is officially available in a beef jerky.

Tajín’s zesty and mildly spicy taste is complemented by Tillamook's premium beef, slow-smoked over real hardwood. Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is packed with protein, low in calories and gluten free.

"With mindful snacking on the rise, our consumers are looking for a new, exciting twist on their go-to options. Tillamook’s new Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky combines the best of both worlds: the rich, savory taste of premium beef jerky and the bold, spicy tang of Tajín seasoning," said Bree Randall, CMO of Tillamook Country Smoker. "Whether you're a longtime Tajín fan or trying it for the first time, this jerky is sure to impress."

"The partnership between Tajín Clásico seasoning and Tillamook Country Smoker offers consumers a convenient, better-for-you snack that is sure to satisfy their cravings, whether they are on an outdoor adventure or navigating the hustle of city life," said Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín USA International.

Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is available in two sizes: 2.2 ounces for $5.99 and 6.5 ounces for $13.99.

Source: Tillamook Country Smoker