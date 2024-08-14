During its annual convention in Omaha, Neb., the American Association of Meat Processors elected the newest member into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame. The 2024 inductee is Dennis Schaardt, president, CEO and COO of Den's Country Meats in Table Rock, Neb.

At 19 years old, Schaardt bought the meat locker from a relative in October 1985. He was the youngest of three boys, and the farm could not support all of them. Schaardt took a leap of faith to join a business he knew little about and grew it to the success it is today. He started in a small shop on the square in Table Rock. In 1996 he built a new plant, becoming one of the first plants in Nebraska to fall under USDA inspection.

Den's Country Meats continues to grow. The company has expanded its slaughter floor and added a sweat cooler, and Den's is getting ready to add on more freezer space and a packaging room because of the increase in business.

Dennis Schaardt inducted into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame. Courtesy of AAMP







During its 39 years in operation, Den's Country Meats has done well in state, national and international competition. The company has won more than 500 awards from the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors cured meats competition. Den's has won the Sweepstakes Award, the top overall achievement in the NAMP competition, in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, Schaardt has won more than 40 awards at the American Cured Meat Championships. In 2022, Den's entered 48 products into the IFFA Quality Competition, hosted by the German Butchers Association, and won 45 gold medals and three silver medals.

Schaardt has always seen the importance of serving the meat industry. He served on the AAMP Board of Directors from 1990-1997 and 2003-2010 and was the association's president in both 1996 and 2009. Schaardt has served on convention planning committees in the past and is presently on the association's nominating committee. He has been recognized for his service with the AAMP Accomplishment Award in 1996, the AAMP Outstanding Service Award in 2007 and the AAMP Achievement Award in 2019. In 2006, Schaardt and his wife were recognized with the NAMP Service Award. Schaardt has also received the AAMP Golden Cleaver award for recruiting the most new members. He has been asked to judge many state competitions over the years including shows in South Dakota and Missouri.

Schaardt has served as president of the 4-H Council and Pawnee County Agricultural Society, and he continues to serve as Table Rock Volunteer Fire Department's Chief, a role he has held since 1990. He served as mayor of Table Rock for many years and as a county commissioner for three terms. He is currently running to serve as a Nebraska State Senator. Schaardt coached little league football for eight years and little league girls' basketball for two years. He was a 4-H club leader for 14 years.

For his award-winning products, character, work ethic, service and passion for the meat industry, AAMP is proud to welcome Dennis Schaardt into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors