T. Hasegawa USA Inc., the North American subsidiary of global flavor and fragrance producer T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd. in Japan, has become the latest U.S. flavor manufacturer to obtain USDA certification. The California-based company is adding equipment, resources and production space to accommodate production of USDA-certified meat and poultry-based products, such as soups, food bases and seasonings.

This expansion of capabilities makes T. Hasegawa USA the only flavor manufacturer in the western United States that is registered for the production of USDA-certified meat and poultry flavors. The company’s facilities have been approved by the USDA since 2023, and the new registration enables T. Hasegawa to begin production of USDA-certified flavors.

Meat assortment. Courtesy of SunnyS - stock.adobe.com





“Securing USDA certification marks a major milestone in T. Hasegawa’s savory flavor capabilities and greatly expands our production opportunities for meat and poultry flavors” said Tom Damiano, CEO of T. Hasegawa USA. “We continually set the bar for the highest standards of quality and safety standards, and offering USDA-certified flavors ensures that our customers will receive products produced under rigorous oversight in an approved facility.”

USDA certification plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of meat and poultry flavors and is required for food products when meat and poultry ingredients surpass a specific threshold in a recipe. To obtain certification, T. Hasegawa USA was required to implement significant enhancements to its Cerritos, Calif., production facility to ensure compliance with USDA regulations. All production spaces and equipment undergo daily preoperation inspections by a USDA inspector, who approves the standard operating procedure before production begins, then reviews each batch’s flavor formula, declared ingredient labels and individual ingredients.

“T. Hasegawa is widely recognized throughout the industry for meat flavor concepts that utilize our innovative technologies to provide great-tasting flavors that solve manufacturing challenges,” said Mary Meier, director of savory technology at T. Hasegawa USA. “USDA certification allows us to apply our proprietary technologies and best-in-class flavor solutions with a wider range of applications and production possibilities for CPG brands and food operators that require USDA-certified ingredients.”

T. Hasegawa will offer a comprehensive range of USDA-approved meat and poultry flavors, including beef, pork, chicken and others. These flavors are available in a variety of delivery systems including powders, liquids and pastes, to provide versatile solutions that suit various production needs.

Source: T. Hasegawa USA Inc.