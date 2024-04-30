The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is announcing that registration is still open for the Basic HACCP for Meat & Poultry Short Course held May 29-30, 2024. Registration for this program is available here.

The Basic HACCP Short Course will discuss the principles of HACCP, development of HACCP plans and programs and implementation including new USDA, FSIS regulations for meat and poultry establishments. This program is consistent with the intent and scope of the USDA, FSIS regulation.

This course is designed for individuals with little or no knowledge of HACCP and those who would like a refresher on HACCP to learn about recent regulatory changes and developments. This course will include topic presentations and working groups for a hands-on opportunity to develop HACCP program components. This course satisfies the training requirement specified in the 1996 Pathogen Reduction/HACCP regulation.

Topics:

HACCP Overview.

FSIS Regulations on HACCP Implementation.

Pre-requisite Programs.

Biological Hazards.

Chemical Hazards.

Physical Hazards.

Developing Product Description, Product Ingredients, and Process Flow Diagram.

Conducting Hazard Analysis and Identifying CCPs.

Critical Limits, Monitoring & Corrective Action.

Validation, Verification, and Supporting Documents.

Record Keeping and Verification.

Review of a Complete Example HACCP Plan.

HACCP Plan Reassessment.

Planning for a Recall/Crisis Management.

Product Specific Pathogens of Concern and How they are Controlled.

Establishing an Effective Allergen Control Program.

Microbial Sampling Programs.

Certification

Individuals who complete the course will receive a certificate indicating they are a HACCP-trained individual, and their name will be added to a registry of HACCP-trained individuals that is maintained by the International Meat & Poultry HACCP Alliance.

Existing Wisconsin meat processors and persons starting a new meat processing business who successfully complete the Basic HACCP Meat and Poultry Short Course may seek reimbursement for their full registration costs. Three people per establishment are eligible for a full refund of their registration fees.

The Basic HACCP Short Course will be held at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building, located at 1933 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

Before May 10, the registration fee for the Basic HACCP Short Course is $550 per person. After May 11 and if space is still available, the registration fee is $600.00. The registration fee includes course materials & handouts, break items, lunches and refreshments. Lodging, parking and other meals are not included.

Enrollment for this short course is limited to 60 participants to ensure every participant has an opportunity to learn and have their questions answered.

Confirmation of registration and a map will be emailed to participants prior to the school.

Attendees may substitute another person at any time prior to the start of the course. Those with questions can contact Colleen Crummy at 608-263-4891 or colleen.crummy@wisc.edu.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program