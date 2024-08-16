The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) and Messe Frankfurt North America have announced the three live production lines that will be on display at next year’s Equipment, Automation and Technology Show for Food & Beverage (EATS), taking place Oct. 28-30, 2025, in Chicago’s McCormick Place. The 2025 event will feature the latest in food production technology in live action, including manufacturing sliced pepperoni, a baked turnover pastry, and a to-be-named product from the fresh pet food category.

Project managers for the three lines were also named as part of this announcement with Epstein taking the point for the pepperoni line, Gray Solutions overseeing the fresh pet food line, and Dennis Group spearheading the pastry line. As sponsors of the project, each project manager will coordinate with the various equipment manufacturers over the next fourteen months to build the lines, coordinate production schedules, and address the various issues that can arise when working with a large number of suppliers.

Since the production line program was launched in 2017, exhibitors at the show have come together to build innovative lines that manufacture products with actual ingredients during live guided demonstrations throughout the show. One of EATS’ most popular attractions, the production lines highlight the latest in processing and packaging technology while also demonstrating the ease with which different OEMs can collaborate for maximum efficiency.

“FPSA members began discussing which lines would be of interest for next year’s show before we even closed out the 2023 event,” said Matt R. Ott, FPSA President and CEO. “That is how popular the production line program is. Members know there’s probably no better way to spotlight just what their equipment can do in a tradeshow environment. Participating in these lines greatly enhances their tradeshow presence and drives traffic to their booths.”

“We look forward to this next edition, and the return of one of the most exciting and educational components on the show floor”, added Kristy Meade, Vice President, Technical Shows, Messe Frankfurt Inc., “The production lines offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the production processes, providing suppliers a unique perspective to explore new technologies and the implementation of seamless integration. This live display is just one more element that sets EATS apart from other industry events.”

Equipment selection for the three lines will begin in September once the process flow charts are finalized. Equipment manufacturers with innovative technology that might be incorporated into such lines are encouraged to consider participation.

For more information on the production lines and exhibiting at EATS ‘25, click here, email Senior Show Manager Sarah Hatcher or call 678 732-2403.

Source: FPSA