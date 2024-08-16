Hermann Wurst Haus won national recognition at the American Cured Meat Championships Aug. 1-3, in Omaha, Neb.

The ACMC competition is held in conjunction with the annual convention of the American Association of Meat Processors .Each year, the ACMC attracts top meat processors from across the country. This year, there were more than 800 entries in 29 product classes. Processors bring their best sausages, bacon, hams, snack sticks and other cured meat specialties to the convention, and those products are judged by meat science professors and fellow processors. There was a Grand Champion awarded in each of the 29 categories; depending on the number of entries in a category, awards were presented for Reserve Grand Champion, Champion and Reserve Champion.

Hermann Wurst Haus was awarded National Grand Champion for its Original Summer Sausage. There is only one National Grand Champion awarded in each category. The Original Summer Sausage has won multiple Grand Champion awards in 2024; Grand Champion at the 2024 Missouri Association of Meat Processors Competition, Grand Champion at the Missouri State Fair, and Grand Champion at the Hermann Wurstfest.

Hermann Wurst Haus was also awarded a Champion Award for Sweet Lebanon Bologna, another customer favorite.

“We are pleased and excited to represent our hometown, community, and state in this one-of-a-kind wurst competition, the largest in North America. To even be called upon to win any award is a major accomplishment. Our Original Summer Sausage recipe is a customer favorite and has won multiple International and National awards over the years. This same recipe is used at Fulton Wurst Haus, for our online orders, Hy-Vee stores, and select mom-and-pop stores throughout Missouri! We also use this same recipe for wild game deer processing for customers throughout the Midwest," said Wurstmeister Mike Sloan.

Hermann Wurst Haus and Fulton Wurst Haus offer these products in their retail and online stores. Hermann Wurst Haus is an AAMP member.

For more information on the ACMC, visit www.aamp.com

Source: Hermann Wurst Haus