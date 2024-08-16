Susannah Frost has been named president of Chick-fil-A, Inc., making her the sixth person to hold the leadership role since the company’s founding in 1967.

“Susannah has demonstrated tremendous leadership throughout the business and has the range of expertise that will help the company continue growing with care and confidence,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew T. Cathy, grandson of founder Truett Cathy. “Having served as the CEO for three years, the timing is right to expand our leadership capabilities to include a president who will work closely with me and our executive committee to steward our domestic and global expansion.”

As CEO, Cathy will continue to focus on the overall strategic direction for the enterprise and culture while Frost, as president, will focus on providing strategic clarity and alignment in the core business so that Chick-fil-A can sustain healthy growth and maintain market leadership. She will also lead the Executive Committee.

“The future continues to offer so much potential and promise as we look to grow our opportunities to provide care and great food as well as live out our Corporate Purpose,” Frost said. “We have the opportunity to scale care with excellence across 3,000-plus restaurants and international markets. I look forward to working alongside Andrew, our leaders, Operators and Staff to provide this to Customers in the communities we serve.”

Frost currently leads Restaurant Development and Field Operations for Chick-fil-A, Inc. overseeing the company’s real estate portfolio and leading field operations for more than 3,000 restaurants domestically. Prior to joining Chick-fil-A, she was a real estate attorney at Troutman Sanders, advancing to partner. Since joining the company in 2007, Frost has assumed higher degrees of responsibility within the legal department, Restaurant Development and Operations. She holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from The University of Georgia and a law degree from Emory University. She also completed executive education programs at Columbia University and Harvard University.

Cathy also announced today that Cliff Robinson is being named chief operating officer. Robinson currently serves as chief people officer and his responsibilities will expand to include leading Field Operations and Restaurant Development. As COO he will continue to ensure talent remains a competitive advantage, while overseeing operations and the company’s continued expansion. Robinson began working at Chick-fil-A at a young age as the son of a Chick-fil-A restaurant Owner-Operator. He joined the company corporate Support Center staff in 1990 and has held increasing roles of responsibility, including various roles leading Field Operations, Restaurant Development and most recently as chief people officer.

Frost and Robinson will assume their new roles Oct. 1.

Source: Chick-fil-a