Bringing its California creativity to a popular food trend, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is introducing a hot new collab with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Starting today through September 30, guests can wow their taste buds with the "swiciest" sensation of the season, the Nashville-Style Hot Honey Pizza. The exclusive and inspired creation delivers a mash-up of today’s popular food trends, including hot chicken and hot honey pizza, topped with Mike’s Hot Honey – Extra Hot for the perfect amount of sweet heat.

The Nashville-Style Hot Honey Pizza includes CPK’s signature hand-battered crispy chicken, ranchito sauce, and fresh Mozzarella cheese, baked in our hearth oven, then topped with cayenne seasoning and dill pickles, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey – Extra Hot.

“We’re long time fans of Mike’s Hot Honey, which is why we set out to give our guests an unexpected pizza collaboration like no other,” says Chef Paul Pszybylski, VP of culinary innovation at CPK. “Since we love fusing flavors and cuisines together, we knew hot chicken and hot honey should come together to make the next great pizza!”

“California Pizza Kitchen is known for its innovative approach to pizza and pushing boundaries, and we're thrilled to add a unique sweet heat kick to their latest creation," says Mike Kurtz, founder, Mike's Hot Honey. "We're excited that our Extra Hot is the star of the pizza, marking the first time it's been featured in a collaboration.”

Additionally this fall, CPK is bringing back seasonal favorites, such as the Pumpkin Cheesecake:

Pumpkin Cheesecake: A creamy pumpkin cheesecake over a layer of classic New York cheesecake, on a gingersnap crust.

CPK’s fall limited-time offerings are now available at all participating restaurants for dine-in, pick up, and delivery.

For more information, visit cpk.com and follow @cpk or @calpizzakitchen on social media.

Related: California Pizza Kitchen brings back Tostada pizza