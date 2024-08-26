Tim Patt has been selected as regional sales director for Dorner. In this position, Patt will lead a team of Dorner regional managers to grow the company’s automation, industrial and sanitary conveyor business.

Based in South Carolina, Patt brings an extensive background of sales and managerial experience to Dorner spanning nearly 30 years. He began his career as a tool and die journeyman. From there, Patt steadily moved into various project management, engineering, sales and managerial positions within the tool and die and automation systems industries.

“What excites me about coming to Dorner is the opportunity to lead a team of professionals,” Patt said. “Conveyance is important. It is in every aspect of our lives. When you combine Dorner with the strengths of Columbus McKinnon, it really positions us well to develop automation solutions that best support our customers.”

Tim earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2010 from Ashford University.

“The broad background of experience that Tim possesses really suits him well to oversee and further develop our regional managers, create strategy and execute the sales plan to help our customers grow into 2025 and beyond,” said John Kuhnz, vice president of sales, Precision Conveyance at Dorner.

Source: Dorner