Wingstop is launching a new limited-time offer: Sweet BBQ Blaze. Reinventing a classic wing flavor, Wingstop's Sweet BBQ Blaze combines sweet and spice by dusting a dry rub seasoning on top of a wet sauce, creating a bold flavor inspired by two distinct barbecue regions – Kansas City, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn.
"Wingstop is famous for our bold, distinctive flavors and our new Sweet BBQ Blaze is a next level flavor experience," said Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer, Melissa Cash. "Flavor fans, this turns BBQ on its head to deliver a spin on a classic for whenever that Wingstop craving hits."
Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app for a limited time while the flavor lasts.
Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
