Wingstop is launching a new limited-time offer: Sweet BBQ Blaze. Reinventing a classic wing flavor, Wingstop's Sweet BBQ Blaze combines sweet and spice by dusting a dry rub seasoning on top of a wet sauce, creating a bold flavor inspired by two distinct barbecue regions – Kansas City, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn.

Wingstop’s Sweet BBQ Blaze flavor. Courtesy of Wingstop Restaurants Inc.









"Wingstop is famous for our bold, distinctive flavors and our new Sweet BBQ Blaze is a next level flavor experience," said Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer, Melissa Cash. "Flavor fans, this turns BBQ on its head to deliver a spin on a classic for whenever that Wingstop craving hits."

Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app for a limited time while the flavor lasts.

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.