Southern Recipe Small Batch has announced its newest product launch: Sweet BBQ Pork Rinds. The new variety will be available in Kroger stores nationwide in late February at an SRP of $3.99 for each four-ounce bag. This new flavor is a direct response to consumer interest and is a trending flavor for snack food overall.

According to Flavor & the Menu magazine, “American barbecue has never showcased more flavor diversity and appeal than it does right now. Across the country, chefs are putting their own spins on the classics while also introducing consumers to the country’s wide array of on-trend regional variations.” As a result, consumers are driving demand for barbecue flavor in sweet variations in the snack food aisle as well.

“BBQ flavoring for snack foods is as traditional as it gets,” said Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “Especially when it comes to pork rinds, consumers just love the combination of BBQ and that bacony flavor they can find only in a pork rind. And because sweet BBQ is a trending flavor right now, we believe this is a flavor made in hog heaven.”

The new Sweet BBQ variety allows the brand to diversify its current offering and speak to the conversations with shoppers specifically requesting this culinary flavor.

Source: Southern Recipe Small Batch