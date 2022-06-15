Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced that it is releasing new products for a limited time at participating locations between now and late August, or while supplies last. The cooked-to-order Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger will be served on a toasted brioche bun with two sizzling patties, four slices of bacon, pickle planks, onions, American cheese, and topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

"Our all-new Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger is truly the best steakburger in America this summer. The sweet and smoky flavors of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce with our 100% ground beef steakburgers create deliciousness in every bite," said Freddy's Chief Marketing Officer Laura Rueckel.

The Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger featuring Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce is available to order via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and for pickup or delivery through the new Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Source: Freddy's