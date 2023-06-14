Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing the launch of its new Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger. The limited-time offer is available to order starting June 21 through Aug. 29 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger is made with two steakburger patties with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, sliced onions, bourbon-infused BBQ sauce and Fat Tire Beer Cheese all on a soft pretzel bun.

"The Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger is our newest mouthwatering creation that combines premium ingredients in a craveable way," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "The flavors of the steakburger are elevated by the sweet and smoky notes from the bourbon-infused BBQ sauce, as well as from the richness of Fat Tire Beer Cheese, all nestled within a soft pretzel bun."

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers