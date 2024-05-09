Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing the return of its Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger with the addition of a Pretzel Bacon BBQ Chicken Sandwich. The limited-time offers are available May 8 through July 2 at all Freddy's locations nationwide.

Freddy's returning Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger features two premium quality steakburger patties topped with melted American cheese, two slices of crispy bacon, and onion on a toasted pretzel bun with bourbon barbecue sauce and Fat Tire Beer Cheese. The Pretzel Bacon BBQ Chicken Sandwich features grilled or crispy chicken and the same fixings as the Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger.

"Our Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger was such a hit with guests last year that we brought it back with different options ... Whether you enjoy our Pretzel Bacon BBQ as a Steakburger or Chicken Sandwich – each bite is a celebration of bold and savory flavors made with premium ingredients. The sweet and smoky notes of the bourbon BBQ sauce combined with the richness of the Fat Tire Beer Cheese elevates the taste of our high quality steakburgers and chicken sandwiches," said Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer.

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers