Traditional smash cakes are officially flying the coop. In celebration of National Chicken Month in September, Pilgrim’s, one of America’s largest poultry producers, is bringing a savory twist to the popular first birthday tradition with the launch of the limited-edition Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kit.

The Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kit is complete with Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets, Idahoan mashed potatoes to be used as “frosting,” a birthday candle and festive accessories and decor. The kit includes step-by-step assembly instructions to make set-up simple.

“Pilgrim’s is shaking up the smash cake celebration just like we did the chicken nugget game, so only the unexpected will do,” said Chelsea Parker, senior director of brand marketing at Pilgrim's U.S. “The Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kit lets parents create a memorable and delicious moment worthy of the ultimate celebration.”

Pilgrim’s is releasing 100 Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kits that will be available for purchase for $7.99, the same price as a bag of Pilgrim’s nuggets.

Source: Pilgrim's