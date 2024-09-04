Perdue Farms is donating 400,000 pounds of no-antibiotics-ever chicken to 10 food banks along the East Coast from Delaware to Georgia as part of its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach. These donations, the equivalent of 333,000 meals, are part of Perdue Farms’ commitment to alleviate food insecurity in its communities and coincides with Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action.

“As someone who faced the pressures of hunger firsthand as a child, I can say that food insecurity impacts more people than we realize, unfortunately including 1 in 5 children. As a food and agriculture company, we’re committed to fighting hunger in the communities we call home and beyond,” said Todd Tillemans, chief commercial officer at Perdue Farms. “During Hunger Action Month, we want these donations to increase awareness, help feed our neighbors, and spur action from organizations.”

Throughout Hunger Action Month, Perdue Farms will be donating 40,000 pounds of protein – enough to fill a semi-trailer truck – to the following food banks:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – Virginia

FeedMore – Virginia

Food Bank of the Albemarle – North Carolina

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Sand Hills Branch – North Carolina

Food Bank of Delaware

Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Harvest Hope Food Bank – South Carolina

Maryland Food Bank

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – North Carolina and South Carolina

“This generous donation from our long-standing partner, Perdue Farms, will positively impact the lives of our Delaware neighbors struggling with food insecurity every day, but especially this Hunger Action Month,” said Cathy Kanefsky, president and CEO of Food Bank of Delaware. “At the food bank, we are committed and proud to provide nutritious food that can improve the health and well-being of our community members facing food insecurity, and donations such as this provides access to quality protein that is otherwise more difficult to come by.”

This donation marks another significant contribution in Perdue’s ongoing commitment to alleviate food insecurity in America, which affects one in seven people. Since 2000, Perdue Farms has donated more than nearly 100 million pounds of protein to the Feeding America network of food banks. Perdue was one of the first meat companies to implement a formal program of ongoing donations of perishable protein products. The Hunger Action Month commitment doesn’t stop there. Perdue is also investing $140,000 in hunger relief programs with a focus on childhood hunger through initiatives such as school pantries, backpack programs and school mobile pantries.

Source: Perdue Farms