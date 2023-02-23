As part of a commitment to end food insecurity in its communities, Perdue Farms has donated 40,000 pounds of chicken products to the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to help feed food-insecure children and families. The Food Bank of the Albemarle is celebrating 40 years of serving its neighbors across 15 counties in northeast North Carolina.

The donation — the equivalent of 33,000 meals — is part of the Perdue’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors program that intends to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“This gift of nutritious protein comes at a time when families continue to struggle with putting meals on their tables,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Food Bank of the Albemarle. “For years, Perdue Farms has been a tremendous partner in our ability to alleviate the hardships of those struggling with food insecurity. Together, we are providing wholesome meals and delivering a little hope to our neighbors.”

Nearly 42,000 people, 23% of the population, in northeast North Carolina do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle, including one in four children, according to the food bank.

“At Perdue, we are committed to doing our part to ease the burden of hunger in our communities, especially here in northeast North Carolina amid these uncertain economic times,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms. “We’re proud to continue our support of the Food Bank of the Albermarle and ease the burden for our neighbors in the region.”

Sources: Perdue Farms; Food Bank of the Albemarle