Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation joined the Food Bank of Delaware in its annual “Holidays For All” tradition to deliver more than 400 meal boxes and Perdue chicken roasters to children and families in partnership with local schools ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Perdue’s support is part of the company’s "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" outreach focused in part on hunger relief and improving quality of life and building strong communities where its associates live and work, and beyond.

“It’s partnerships like this that provide a perfect way to give back to so many of our neighbors who struggle with putting a meal on the table this time of year,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “I am grateful for two valuable partners in the Harry K Foundation and Perdue who share our vision of a community free of hunger.”

In Delaware, more than 93,000 people are facing hunger, including one in seven children, according to Food Bank of Delaware data.

The Harry K Foundation’s support of “Holidays for All” is part of a larger year-round commitment to ending hunger.

“For most of us, it’s hard to comprehend how many of our Delaware neighbors, including children go hungry every day,” said Harry Keswani, founder of the Harry K Foundation. “Our partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms brings our vision to end childhood hunger to life.”

Perdue, the Food Bank of Delaware and the Harry K Foundation volunteers helped pack and load the food boxes and chicken into vehicles from various school that picked up the boxes at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford branch. Boxes were filled with a variety of shelf stable items, and a Perdue chicken roaster completed the holiday meal.

“Hunger does not take a break around the holidays, and we know for many Delawareans it’s a daily struggle. It takes all of us as a community to help meet the needs of those struggling to put a meal on the table,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms. “At Perdue, we are thrilled to join the Food Bank of Delaware and the Harry K Foundation to deliver a little hope to our neighbors.”

To learn more about how Perdue Farms' "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors", visit this link.

Sources: Perdue Farms; Food Bank of Delaware