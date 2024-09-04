QSR chain Burgerville has named former Dutch Bros executive May Han as its chief development officer. Han joins Burgerville on the heels of its restaurant opening in Wilsonville, Ore., signifying the company’s next phase of growth. Han will help drive strategic growth and business development as the brand readies to more than double the number of existing locations in the coming years.

Han has over 25 years of experience helping scale businesses and foster innovation across the country. During her time at Dutch Bros, Han built a team to support the addition of nearly 500 locations over a period of four and a half years. Her strategic vision and passion for sustainable growth aligns with Burgerville’s mission to provide locally sourced, quality food to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"We are thrilled to welcome May to our leadership team," said Ed Casey, CEO of Burgerville. “We look forward to her fresh perspective and ability to spearhead business growth while maintaining the company's core values."

Prior to joining Burgerville, Han served as vice president of development and real estate law at Dutch Bros. During her time there, she led the team in large-scale projects and managed diverse national portfolios. "I am honored to join Burgerville at such a pivotal time in the company," said Han. "I have long admired their ongoing commitment to support the Pacific Northwest by supporting local businesses and being mindful of their carbon footprint, all while serving quality and delicious food. I’m eager to work alongside the team to support Burgerville's growth.”

