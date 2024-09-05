Safe Catch is elevating the tinned seafood trend with the introduction of its new line of premium Smoked Rainbow Trout – certified and labeled by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council as responsibly farmed.

Launched in July 2024 and now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets or with free shipping at Amazon or SafeCatch.com, Safe Catch’s ASC-labeled Smoked Rainbow Trout has a mild flavor and delicate texture. It is available in water or, for a bit of a kick, in sunflower oil with chilis.

Each Safe Catch trout is sourced from ASC-certified trout farms, ensuring it meets strict standards for responsibly farmed seafood.

Additionally, Safe Catch ensures each fillet meets rigorous mercury standards. Carefully deskinned and deboned, Safe Catch tinned trout fish are mercury tested to a limit of 0.1 parts per million and are slow cooked to ensure all nutrients and flavors are retained.

ASC campaign

Safe Catch introduces its new ASC-labeled products as ASC is in the midst of a multiyear North American marketing campaign to build awareness, interest and understanding of the benefits behind ASC’s sea green label on seafood products. ASC is supporting Safe Catch’s rollout with a sampling campaign targeting national food media and social media promotions, which runs through October’s National Seafood Month.

“Over half of all seafood we eat today in the U.S. is farm raised, and that number is on the rise,” said Athena Davis, marketing manager, ASC North America. “At ASC, we believe it’s a perfect time for shoppers to learn more about the positive benefits that eating certified, responsibly farmed seafood can offer, from helping to preserve wild fish populations for future generations to providing a consistent, healthful source of protein that is also good for our planet. Partners like Safe Catch, who demonstrate their sustainability commitments through the use of ASC’s label, play an important role in this conversation and in opening the door to innovative new products.”

“Health, quality and safety are core to Safe Catch, which is why we source our trout exclusively from ASC certified farms,” said Safe Catch CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Boches. “Just as we mercury test our trout for consumer confidence and well-being, we rely on the ASC label to demonstrate that our fish have been raised with care and are certified to the highest global standards.”

Safe Catch’s ASC-labeled tinned trout contains an average of 650 milligrams of DHA and Omega-3s, as well s 14 grams of protein per serving. In addition to ASC certification, the trout is also non-GMO and keto certified.

Officially endorsed by the American Pregnancy Association, Safe Catch smoked trout in water or sunflower oil with chili is a quality source of heart-healthy Omega 3s for expecting women, young children and everyone in between.

Source: Aquaculture Stewardship Council