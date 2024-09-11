Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is spreading its roots in a number of key markets across the country with four separate development deals that will build the brand's presence across Washington, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey and Texas. These deals are being individually spearheaded by a mix of both current and new Freddy's franchisees and will add a total of 21 restaurant locations to the franchise system.

Among these deals, Freddy's is planning its first restaurants in Washington, coming at the hands of Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh of Puget Sound Bites Inc., who signed a 10-unit development agreement for the Seattle market. In the Midwest, Mike and Steven Young, the father and son team behind MLY Investments, have signed on to introduce three new restaurant venues in Rock Island and Knox County, Ill., as well as Des Moines, Iowa. The deal adds to their already extensive portfolio of 10 open locations between Iowa and Illinois, with another 15 in development across the Midwest.

"Our new journey with Freddy's has been driven by a deep belief in the brand's values and premium quality menu items," said Chattrath. "Their commitment to excellence solidified our decision to invest with them. We're eager to deliver that exceptional Freddy's dining experience to all the guests in our new markets."

Additionally, the Freddy's team awarded a franchise license to Peter Labib, who plans to bring four locations to Monmouth County, N.J. Frank Fayyaz of ARF Restaurants LLC also secured a development deal for another four locations around Austin, Texas.

"There's no greater testament to the value of Freddy's franchise opportunity and the unique dining experience we bring guests across the country than the continued investment that our existing franchisees make in the brand," said Andrew Thengvall, Freddy's chief development officer. "We are enthusiastic about our future expansion and the chance to introduce Freddy's to more communities with the help of both new and seasoned franchisees."

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with more than 130 locations in development for 2024 and 2025.

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers