Grain management, food safety, genetics, biosecurity and bird health will be the featured topics at the 2025 Latin American Poultry Summit. The theme, “Factors Affecting Efficient Poultry Marketing,” will be explored through a program featuring technical experts, business leaders and university researchers from the Latin American poultry industry. The summit is presented by the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo, and the Latin American Poultry Association.

“The Latin American Poultry Summit will discuss topics that cover economic, production and processing issues of highest priority for Latin American producers and processors of chicken meat and eggs,” said Lance Buckert, Koch Foods, and chair of USPOULTRY’s International Committee, which helps organize the summit. “The Latin American Poultry Summit will bring together leaders from genetics companies, suppliers, integrators and academics to learn and network.”

Registration for IPPE and the Latin American Poultry Summit will open Oct. 7.

The 2025 IPPE show dates are Jan. 28-30, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Source: IPPE