Wayne-Sanderson Farms is announcing the release of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, offering a comprehensive look at the company's commitment to the well-being of its team members, environmental stewardship, responsible care of animals, and delivery of safe food to millions of families worldwide.

"Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report reflects our first full fiscal year as a unified force following the merger of Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms, which has been a remarkable journey thanks to the dedication of our 26,000 employees and over 2,000 farm partners," said Clint Rivers, president and chief executive officer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms. "As the nation's third largest poultry producer, we recognize and embrace our role in shaping a better future. This commitment is central to achieving Wayne-Sanderson Farms' vision of being the amazing poultry company, recognized as the partner of choice by our customers, coworkers, farmers and communities."

The report delves into the four guiding pillars of Wayne-Sanderson Farms' approach: People, Planet, Animals and Food. Each pillar represents a key aspect of the company's strategy, collectively offering a detailed review of how Wayne-Sanderson Farms strives to be a responsible leader in the poultry industry.

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms