As a result of recent unfulfilling public meetings and a growing series of unanswered questions, the National Chicken Council has requested an additional 90-day extension to the comment period for FSIS’ proposed Salmonella Framework in order to properly analyze the proposal and provide meaningful comments.

NCC was pleased when the agency announced in its Constituent Update two webinars “to share information about the science behind its Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry Products proposed rule and determination to reduce Salmonella illnesses linked to raw poultry products,” anticipating this would be an opportunity to learn more about the complex risk assessments, models and reports, and how they all supported the proposal.

Further, as indicated in the Aug. 16, 2024, Constituent Update, NCC appreciated the agency’s announcement that “participants will have an opportunity to ask clarifying questions or technical questions about the information shared during the webinar.”

“Unfortunately, these webinars failed to provide meaningful insights or clarification on most of the clarifying and technical questions asked by participants, including representatives from very small, small, and large establishments, public health officials, trade association representatives, and other stakeholders,” said Ashley Peterson, NCC senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs, in the letter. “NCC and our member companies made great efforts to develop and submit questions that would have been very helpful in aiding the industry’s understanding of the proposal. However, these webinars failed to fulfill their announced goal, as most clarifying and technical questions remain unanswered. In sum, it is evident that there are more questions than answers at this point. The lack of clarity around many aspects of the proposal directly impedes NCC’s and our members’ ability to meaningfully comment on the proposal.”

Peterson pointed out that the webinars clearly showed that FSIS has limited guidance to offer industry on how the agency would expect to implement the proposal as written, which has the potential to negatively impact the entire industry, from the largest to the smallest broiler chicken companies, with minimal public health benefits.

Earlier in September 2024, Congressional Chicken Caucus Co-chairs Reps. Steve Womack (R-AR) and Jim Costa (D-CA) sent a letter to USDA Secretary Vilsack, formally requesting that the agency extend the comment period for an additional 180 days.

“Again, although we appreciate the 30 days that were provided by the Agency extending the comment period until November 7, 2024, we reiterate the need to have an additional 90 days to provide a complete and comprehensive review of all aspects of the proposal,” Peterson said. “The voluminous amount of information required to be read, digested, analyzed, and responded to requires considerable time, resources, and scientific expertise. In light of the Agency continuing to encourage feedback on the proposed Salmonella Framework, additional time is needed to provide the Agency with the type of feedback required for a proposal of this magnitude.”

Source: National Chicken Council