In February 2024, Burger King launched its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, allowing consumers across the U.S. to submit the ingredients of their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win $1 million prize and see their creation sold in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. After reviewing more than one million submissions, Burger King and its team of experts have selected the three finalists. Available fall 2024 at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, the three finalists' Million Dollar Whopper sandwich creations are:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, created by Fabian of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, created by Calvin of California – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, crispy onions & jalapenos, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie of Nebraska) – Featuring a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps and Mexican spicy queso, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

"The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking ['Have It Your Way'] to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted," said Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we're confident Guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can't wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall."

Additional details regarding the availability of the three Million Dollar Whopper sandwiches and how consumers can help crown the $1 million winner will be available in mid-November 2024.

Source: Burger King