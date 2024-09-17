Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform the packaging and processing industry. Early adopters are already reaping benefits from AI, and it will deliver an even greater impact in the future, according to a new report, The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps, published by PMMI Business Intelligence, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The report, prepared in conjunction with Interact Analysis, a global research specialist in the automation value chain, examines benefits, barriers and tactics for the deployment of three AI technologies: machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. It also discusses the five applications most likely to provide the greatest impact on the packaging and processing industry, including AI assistants, machine vision, predictive maintenance, digital twins and connected worker platforms.

Case studies describe how automation vendors and OEMs are using AI technologies and their ability to improve the production of packaging and consumer-packaged goods.

Benefits of AI include more efficient machine performance, especially when random inputs and outputs are involved; increased worker productivity due to support of time-consuming tasks such as data entry and coding; and mitigating skills gaps and labor issues by enabling optimized and personalized training. But, more importantly, the benefits of AI are not finite; improvement is continuous. The report explains that’s because “… the longer these technologies are used and the more data they process, the better the outputs become. … [the] systems learn over time.”

Although AI is expected to offer substantial benefits, implementation must overcome barriers related to cybersecurity, data collection and storage, resistance to change, fears about job loss, and the possibility that the information AI generates is incorrect. To overcome these hurdles, technology adopters should seek expert assistance to help identify where AI will deliver the greatest benefits, define a clear goal, start small, obtain buy-in from stakeholders, collect and store relevant data and confirm the correctness of the AI-generated information.

The report concludes, “By addressing concerns and following best practices, companies can successfully integrate AI and reap its long-term benefits.” Highlights from the report are discussed by Sean Riley of PMMI Media Group and George Blunt of Interact Analysis in PMMI’s UnPACKed Podcast, published Aug. 28, 2024.

AI capabilities will be on display at PACK EXPO International, set for Nov. 3–6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, and well represented in the show’s educational sessions. As the world’s largest packaging and processing event, PACK EXPO International brings together professionals from across over 40 vertical markets, features 2,600 exhibitors, draws more than 45,000 attendees from around the globe and provides a platform for innovation, connection and education.

Source: PMMI