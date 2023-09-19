Cooperl, a French pork producer, and Völur, a global software company that develops cutting-edge AI technology to optimize the meat industry, are announcing a partnership to maximize pork carcass sorting and cutting with AI technology.

This partnership aims to optimize Cooperl’s decision-making processes related to carcass sorting and cutting while maintaining optimal inventory levels and maximizing revenue. Völur will identify the optimal daily production plans for Cooperl’s Lamballe facility in France to satisfy their customers’ demand while maximizing the value of the carcasses. Cooperl is also seeking to link the optimization of carcasses with the scheduling of primary cutting.

"We are excited to partner with Völur, a company that shares our passion for data-driven innovation," said Jean Galès, supply chain manager at Cooperl. "By leveraging Völur's AI technology, we believe that we can unlock new levels of value creation in pork processing.”

The partnership will start with a Proof of Concept (PoC) where Völur will optimize Cooperl’s decision-making processes in selecting carcasses for sale, determining the optimal primal cuts and linking them to the scheduling processes. The full implementation of the Völur solution at Cooperl’s Lamballe plant is expected to be finalized early in 2024.

“We are very proud that Cooperl has chosen to partner with Völur to implement our solution to optimize their carcass sorting and cutting processes," said Robert Ekrem, CEO of Völur. "We believe our AI technology will drive Cooperl’s optimized production, increasing revenue and customer satisfaction.”

Looking ahead, Völur and Cooperl plan to further explore the potential of data and artificial intelligence in driving carcass value optimization. The collaboration aims to improve operational effectiveness in pork production, enhancing customer satisfaction and creating a more optimized and sustainable meat industry.

Sources: Cooperl; Völur