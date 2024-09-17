A veteran in the packaged food sales industry, Jess Reese, is joining food manufacturer Monogram Foods as the new senior vice president of sales and business development. Reese will report to CEO Karl Schledwitz and will be responsible for developing both short-term and long-term strategic sales plans to meet aggressive growth goals with a special focus on retail private label and national foodservice accounts.

“Jess’ sales experience combined with her extensive knowledge of our industry is a winning combination,” said Schledwitz. “We are very fortunate to have her join Monogram Foods at a time when we are looking to significantly expand our customer base.”

Reese joins Monogram with more than 20 years of experience in the packaged foods industry, most recently as the vice president of sales at Utz Quality Foods, where she led the small-format and alternate channels. Prior to this, she worked as senior director of trade marketing and revenue management, leading the sales workstreams of the company’s enterprise resource planning and third-party trade promotion management system implementations. Prior to Utz, Reese held progressive sales, planning, and revenue management roles across multiple customer channels, categories, and branded and private-branded businesses.

Reese earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University. She will relocate from Lancaster, Pa., to Memphis, Tenn.

Source: Monogram Foods