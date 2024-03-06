Chomps is announcing the appointment of Jason Dols as senior vice president of operations. On the heels of Chomps' growth in both retail and e-commerce, the strategic addition of Dols to Chomps' executive team supports an increased need for operations management.

With over 22 years of experience, Dols brings a wealth of knowledge in supply chain, operations and manufacturing, finance, and strategy to Chomps, which will aid the business as it continues to scale. Prior to joining Chomps, Dols spent 16 years at PepsiCo in various leadership roles for brands including Gatorade, Quaker Foods, Naked Juice and Tropicana, leveraging his skills to drive process improvements and improve business results. Most recently, he served as vice president of supply chain for Party City, where his work enabled improvements across manufacturing, in-stock levels, costs and the company's end-to-end supply chain.

The decision to bring Dols on at this stage in the business was calculated and intentional, said Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Rashid Ali. "With our rapid channel expansion, product innovation, and manufacturing infrastructure growth, our need for operational thought leadership strengthens. As Chomps evolves, we stay in constant search of those who are experts in their field and specialize in areas that will bring business success. With unprecedented growth in the last two years, we're thrilled to bring on Jason as an undeniable asset to our senior leadership team."

In his new role with Chomps, Dols is charged with the development and implementation of long-term operations and supply chain strategies by leading planning, procurement, manufacturing, quality, logistics and continuous improvement teams.

"I've always been intrigued to work on brands and products that I enjoy as a consumer, and Chomps is exactly that," said Dols. "It's a thrilling time to join Chomps, as the company is set for significant growth in 2024 and I look forward to supporting that momentum with my operations expertise."

The addition of Dols to the Chomps senior leadership team further supports the company's continued growth as they continue retail expansion, distribution, and product innovation.

Source: Chomps