With the Colombian government recently lifting its ban on U.S. beef originating from states in which H5N1 was detected in dairy cows, the Export Library for Colombia has been updated to reflect restored access for beef from 13 states.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued the following statement:

"On behalf of USMEF’s membership, I want to thank the U.S. government, and especially the teams at the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) involved in the effort to restore full access for U.S. beef shipments to Colombia. The USDA staff posted in Bogota, in particular, worked tirelessly to get these restrictions lifted. We are also grateful to Colombian importers and customers who remained loyal to U.S. beef during this difficult time and who voiced their concerns to the Colombian government about the interruption in trade.

"It is also important to note that effective USDA engagement with other trading partners helped prevent similar trade barriers from affecting additional export markets. While Colombia was the only destination to officially restrict imports of U.S. beef as a result of H5N1 findings in dairy cows, the impact on beef exports was substantial. Prior to the restrictions imposed in April, Colombia was a promising market averaging about $3 million per month in U.S. beef purchases. In July – the most recent month for which data is available – exports fell to less than $850,000. We look forward to rebuilding U.S. beef’s presence in the Colombian market and meeting the needs of our valued customers."

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation