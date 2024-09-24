Omaha Steaks' filet mignons have achieved USDA Certified Tender status.

"This coveted recognition is given to a very, very small percentage of US beef that satisfies stringent, independent testing criteria for tenderness," said Nate Rempe, Omaha Steaks president and CEO. "Omaha Steaks is one of only two beef processors in the entire country to achieve this designation. It marks a significant milestone for us and reaffirms our 107-year commitment to delivering the finest and most tender beef to America and beyond."

USDA Certified Tender is a mark of excellence awarded to beef cuts that excel in USDA approved, third-party slice shear force testing. To earn and maintain this status, Omaha Steaks master butchers select the finest raw material, meticulously age each filet mignon, remove exterior fat to create a leaner, steakhouse-style experience, quality check every steak, and then pass stringent, independent testing criteria for tenderness.

According to the USDA, tenderness is one of the most significant factors affecting the overall consumer acceptance of beef cuts. The USDA worked with academia and industry over several years to develop a system to determine beef tenderness, using an objective scale to ensure that cuts with the Certified Tender label consistently meet consumer expectations.

Source: Omaha Steaks