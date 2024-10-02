Organic, grass-fed, pasture-raised beef brand Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades is expanding its partnership with Target.

In fall 2023, Verde Farms became Target's first and only provider of organic, 100% grass-fed steaks, offering Ribeye, Strip and Sirloin cuts. The success of this collaboration has led to an expanded presence, with steaks now available in 220 Super Targets nationwide. The Midwest division has also added Filet Mignon to its offerings. Prior to this expansion, Verde Farms’ steaks were available nationwide exclusively through Amazon Fresh.

Target upholds high animal welfare standards across its products, following the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare to ensure humane treatment. Since 2005, Verde has provided organic, grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round — with no antibiotics or added hormones.

“We’re incredibly proud of how quickly we’ve been able to bring organic, sustainable, grass-fed beef to Americans at an accessible price point,” said Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms. “Verde’s steaks are delicious—and they are also better for you, the planet, and the animals. Target understands its customers' values, and we’re honored they continue to choose Verde as a trusted partner in providing high-quality, responsibly sourced beef.”

The product roll-out begins October 2024. Verde's steaks will be available both in store and online for the everyday price of $11.99.

Source: Verde Farms