Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, announces that Shaw’s, an Albertsons-owned company, now offers its steaks alongside its ground beef products. Verde is the only branded organic and 100% grass-fed steaks that Shaw’s offers and is available in three different cuts: Ribeye, Strip and Filet Mignon.

“We look forward to continuing to bring Beef From a Better Place to health-conscious shoppers in the Northeast, the region where Verde is based and where I personally shop for my family,” said Verde Farms CEO and Co-Founder Dana Ehrlich. “This growing partnership is a testament to how much existing Shaw’s shoppers love our Verde ground beef. We’re excited to expand our offerings to meet their growing demand."

Since 2005, Verde has been delivering premium-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef sourced from cattle that freely graze in pastures throughout the year — never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde underscored its dedication to environmental stewardship by achieving Land to Market regenerative agriculture verification. With its rich heritage and steadfast commitment to sustainability, Verde has emerged as a choice for shoppers prioritizing health and eco-consciousness.

Verde’s products are available in 150 Shaw’s stores across the Northeast, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island. The product rollout began in September 2023 and will be available in-store at an introductory price of $14.49-14.99 per unit.

For more information on Verde Farms, visit verdefarms.com, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Source: Verde Farms