In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Wendy's and Paramount are partnering to launch Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab, which features a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger. The menu is available nationwide in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Oct. 8, 2024.

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is Wendy's take on a Krabby Patty, featuring a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun.

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages"

Wendy's is partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount as the exclusive national QSR brand in "The Krabby Patty Kollab," a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic "SpongeBob SquarePants" Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever.

"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio. "Wendy's pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we're looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence."

Source: The Wendy's Co.