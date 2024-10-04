Pork DynastyInc., a Houston establishment, is recalling approximately 469 pounds of ready-to-eat fried pork skin products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date (view labels):

3.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED OUT PORK FAT WITH ATTACHED SKIN SPICY.”

2.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED PORK SKIN SPICY.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities when FSIS personnel observed that a seasoning containing soy, a known allergen, was being used as an ingredient and soy was not declared on the finished product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA FSIS