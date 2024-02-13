Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J., establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products containing coppa that may be under processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The RTE coppa products have various best-by dates. The products subject to the recall and the product labels are available to view here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. FSIS collected unopened RTE coppa product as part of the investigation, testing positive for Salmonella, but that product was not released into commerce. After further investigation, FSIS determined that the product subject to the recall may be under processed. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample that tested positive for Salmonella is related to the outbreak. The company conducted a recall of charcuterie products on Jan. 3, 2024, related to possible Salmonella contamination, and FSIS issued a public health alert on Jan. 18, 2024, related to additional charcuterie products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Marco Lastrico, public relations, Busseto Foods, at 917-634-1685 or m.lastrico@barabinousa.com. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS