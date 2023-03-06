GH Foods NW, LLC, a Clackamas, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 106 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service . The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat lemon chicken & arugula salad products were produced Feb. 28, 2023. The products are labeled with the correct top label but an incorrect bottom label. The incorrect bottom label contains the ingredient statement for a Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat product, which does not contain wheat. The following products are subject to recall (view labels):

9.2 oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOE’S LEMON CHICKEN & ARUGULA SALAD” with “BEST BY 03/06/23” and lot code GHNW 059-06.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that the product had the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact GH Foods NW, LLC Customer Service at (888) 449-9388. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Angie Bouzerand, director of communications, GH Foods NW, LLC at (281) 610-1441 or angie.bouzerand@calavo.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA