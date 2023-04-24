The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Alef Sausage Inc., a Mundelein, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 61,574 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) halal meat and poultry sausage products due to misbranding and possible temperature abuse. The products were not labeled with a handling statement indicating that they should be kept refrigerated, which could lead to temperature abuse of the products.

The RTE meat and poultry sausage products were produced and distributed into commerce on various dates from 2018 through April 2023. The following products, of various weights, are subject to recall:

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh BEEF SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh TASHKENTSKAYA SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh BEEF CERVELAT ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh Musulmanskaya Lamb Premium ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh MUSUL'MANSKAYA SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh MUSUL'MANSKAYA PREMIUM SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh BEEF BOLOGNA ZABIHA HALAL."

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of "Sheikh Musulmanskaya Chicken Premium ZABIHA HALAL."

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 21174" or "EST. P-21174" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York and distributors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets notified FSIS that it had observed the meat salami product stored at non-refrigerated temperatures at a retail store in Brooklyn, N.Y. The product is not shelf-stable but was not labeled with a handling statement indicating that it should be kept refrigerated. FSIS' investigation identified additional varieties of halal meat and poultry sausage products in commerce with the brand name "Sheikh" produced by Alef Sausage Inc. that did not bear a handling statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retailers' shelves or in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alec Mikhaylov, CEO of Alef Sausage Inc., at 847-968-2533, ext. 701 or at alec@alefsausage.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS